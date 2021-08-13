Buhari to return from UK today

According to a report, the president is expected back in Nigeria by 5.00 PM on Thursday.

The president had travelled for the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (2021-2025) in the United Kingdom.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, the summit was expected to provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries through the exchange of best practices.

Adesina also said the president would return to the country in the second week of August after completing a medical check-up.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had criticised the president for travelling to the United Kingdom for the conference since it could have been attended virtually.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan had described the president’s trip as a waste of the country’s scarce resources, and accused the president of hiding under the guise of the conference to embark on medical treatment.

Ologbodiyan had described Buhari as “wasteful, thinks only about himself and cares less about millions of citizens, who do not have access to foreign medical treatment, but who are dying daily because the government has crippled our health sector.”

Adesina had said the president had over 40 years of patronage with doctors in the United Kingdom, adding that it was advisable for the president to stay with those with his medical records since he could afford it.