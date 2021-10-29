Buhari warns against tenure extension campaign

— 1 min read

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has warned campaigners to desist from pushing for his third term in office, saying he would leave upon expiration of his second tenure, in accordance with the constitution.

He said this during a meeting with some Nigerians in Makkah, where he recently concluded a visit.

The president’s promise was disclosed on Friday in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that,” Buhari said.

According to the statement, the President also expressed his support for the introduction of technology into elections in Nigeria, as this would reduce the chances of malpractice during the process.

Buhari reiterated his commitment to the Nigerian constitution and promised to supervise his ministers based on its provisions.

“He gave assurances at the meeting that in the balance of “eighteen months or so of my time left, whatever I can do to improve the life of Nigerians, I will do it for the country, ” the statement reads.

He commended Nigerians in the diaspora for projecting a good image of the country and urged citizens living in Nigeria to be fair in comparing his administration to previous ones.

He also enjoined Nigerians living in Saudi Arabia to remain law abiding and promised to restore order to northern Nigeria where residents are suffering from the effects of terrorism.

“My problem is the North West where people are killing and stealing from one another. I had to be very hard on them and I will continue to be very hard until we put them in line and bring back order,” he said.