30.1 C
Abuja

Buhari warns against tenure extension campaign

News
Ijeoma OPARA
President Muhammadu Buhari

Related

1min read

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has warned campaigners to desist from pushing for his third term in office, saying he would leave upon expiration of his second tenure, in accordance with the constitution.

He said this during a meeting with some Nigerians in Makkah, where he recently concluded a visit.

The president’s promise was disclosed on Friday in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No “Tazarce’’ (tenure extension). I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that,” Buhari said.

According to the statement, the President also expressed his support for the introduction of technology into elections in Nigeria, as this would reduce the chances of malpractice during the process.

Buhari reiterated his commitment to the Nigerian constitution and promised to supervise his ministers based on its provisions.

“He gave assurances at the meeting that in the balance of “eighteen months or so of my time left, whatever I can do to improve the life of Nigerians, I will do it for the country, ” the statement reads.

- Advertisement -

He commended Nigerians in the diaspora for projecting a good image of the country and urged citizens living in Nigeria to be fair in comparing his administration to previous ones.

He also enjoined Nigerians living in Saudi Arabia to remain law abiding and promised to restore order to northern Nigeria where residents are suffering from the effects of terrorism.

“My problem is the North West where people are killing and stealing from one another. I had to be very hard on them and I will continue to be very hard until we put them in line and bring back order,” he said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Buhari warns against tenure extension campaign

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has warned campaigners to desist from pushing for his third...
Featured News

Secondus snatches defeat from the jaws of victory on the eve of PDP Convention

THE NATIONAL Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would go ahead as scheduled...
News

Lagos blue light rail project to take off in 2022, 18 year after launch

THE Lagos blue light rail line inaugurated in December 2003 by the Bola Tinubu...
News

Secondus’ attempt to stop PDP convention fails at Appeal Court

ATTEMPT by the embattled former National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Uche...
Media News

AWJP offers gender-based violence reporting fellowship

THE Africa Women Journalism Project(AWJP), an initiative supported by the International Centre for Journalists...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSecondus snatches defeat from the jaws of victory on the eve of PDP Convention

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.