Buhari’s ally, Isa Funtua is dead

ISMAILA Isa Funtua, a former Nigerian Minister in the second republic and close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

Funtua, a native of Kaduna state, was trained as an administrative officer at the Institute of Administration, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

He served the Katsina Native Authority for seven years as Administrative Officer.

Funtua later served in various ministries in the defunct Northern Region before his secondment by the Northern Region government as the Personnel Manager of the 10,500 strong United Nigerian Textile Company, Kaduna. He later became a successful entrepreneur.

He served as the Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, a member of the 1994-1995 Constitutional Conference during the time of Shehu Shagari.

Funtua was the founder of Bulet International Nigeria Limited (one of the largest wholly-owned indigenous construction companies), which built some of the iconic public buildings in Abuja.

The deceased before his death was was tipped to replace the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, a position he said he was not interested in.

Bashir Ahmad, the Media Aide to President Buhari, confirmed the news of his death on his official Twitter handle.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus, Ahmad wrote.

Funtua will be buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday.