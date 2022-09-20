26.1 C
Abuja

Buhari’s daughter-in-law graduates with first class amidst ASUU strike

Education
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Aisha, Zahra and Yusuf Buhari/ Credit: Aisha Buhari Facebook page.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zahra Bayero Buhari, a daughter-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has graduated with a first-class degree in Architectural Design, says his wife. 

The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!”

Zahra is married to Buhari’s son Yusuf.

However, the president’s wife did not state the name of the University.

This is coming amidst the shutdown of public Universities in Nigeria by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which keeps millions of Nigerian students at home for seven months.

The demands of ASUU includes improved welfare condition for its members, adequate funding for universities, and the replacement of the government-introduced payment platform- Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System – IPPIS, with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution. 

- Advertisement -

Two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s children, Zahra and Yusuf had earlier graduated from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Several media platforms erroneously reported this event as Buhari’s daughter graduation instead of daughter-in-law. This error may not be unconnected with the fact the daughter-in-law and his daughter share the same name ‘Zahra.’

Meanwile, yesterday, Monday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) shutdown the Lagos airport over the prolonged strike.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

We lost ground in power sector due to faulty privatisation, Presidency admits

THE Nigerian government has admitted not reaching the required targets in the power sector...
Business and Economy

FG says Nigeria Air plans still on course

THE Federal Government has disclosed that plans are still ongoing to establish Nigeria Air. The...
Elections

Court nullifies APC governorship primary in Taraba

A FEDERAL High Court in Jalingo has sacked the governorship candidate​ of the All...
Impact

Two months after ICIR’s report, FG begins construction of public toilets in Abuja

10,000 toilets to be constructed across FCT by 2025 - Official
Elections

2023: Key deadlines before general elections

AS the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, several key deadlines, instated by the Independent...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWe lost ground in power sector due to faulty privatisation, Presidency admits

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.