Buhari’s daughter-in-law graduates with first class amidst ASUU strike

Zahra Bayero Buhari, a daughter-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, has graduated with a first-class degree in Architectural Design, says his wife.

The president’s wife, Aisha Buhari disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra B Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honors in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!”

Zahra is married to Buhari’s son Yusuf.

However, the president’s wife did not state the name of the University.

This is coming amidst the shutdown of public Universities in Nigeria by the Academic Staff Union of Universities which keeps millions of Nigerian students at home for seven months.

The demands of ASUU includes improved welfare condition for its members, adequate funding for universities, and the replacement of the government-introduced payment platform- Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System – IPPIS, with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution.

- Advertisement -

Two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s children, Zahra and Yusuf had earlier graduated from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

Several media platforms erroneously reported this event as Buhari’s daughter graduation instead of daughter-in-law. This error may not be unconnected with the fact the daughter-in-law and his daughter share the same name ‘Zahra.’

Meanwile, yesterday, Monday, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) shutdown the Lagos airport over the prolonged strike.