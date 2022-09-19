FG-ASUU suit: Court fixes Wednesday for ruling

THE National Industrial Court is set to give its ruling in the case between the Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing strike action by lecturers in the country on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

The court president, Justice Polycarp Hamman, adjourned the case today after hearing submissions from both parties.

The Federal government had approached the court on September 12 to challenge the strike action by the union, which is now in its seventh month.

Counsel to the government, James Igwe, had filed an interlocutory injunction against the union.

Igwe callled for the strike to be called off pending the determination of the suit since the case was a matter of public interest and affected students across the country.

“Section 47 of the Trade Dispute Act gives your lordship the power to direct that no worker should continue to embark on strike pending when the application is heard and determined,” Igwe said.

However, counsel to the ASUU, Femi Falana, a senior advocate, opposed the submission, stating that the union was scheduled to hold a meeting with members of the House of Representatives and other stakeholders to resolve the issues around the strike.