Buhari’s visit: Kogi govt rejects monarch’s response to query

THE KOGI State government has rejected the response to the query it issued the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Ado Ibrahim.

A letter sent to the royal father by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Salami Ozigi, stated that the response was rejected for not complying with the appropriate title of his stool as recognized by the Kogi State Chieftaincy law and letter of appointment.

On December 29, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari was in the state to inaugurate some projects executed by Governor Yahaya Bello.

The monarch was queried for his failure to join other dignitaries to welcome the President during his visit.

The state government said the Ohinoyi’s action was disloyal and disrespectful to the offices of President Buhari and Governor Bello, adding that Ibrahim exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land to “grave disrepute”.

The ICIR reported that an explosion occured at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebira land some hours before Buhari’s visit.

The monarch in his response, accused the state government of keeping him in the dark about the President’s visit to his domain.

- Advertisement -

He described the allegation as unfortunate and unfair to his ripe age and experience.

However, the letter stated that the decision of the monarch to use the title of Atta Ebira and not Ohinoyi of Ebira land in official communication is at variance with Section 19a, 27 (2b), 33 and schedules ll and V of Kogi State Chiefs Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Councils in Kogi State) Law, 2006.

“Your personal decision to use the title of Atta Ebira is alien to law and not recognized by government. Therefore any correspondence with the title is unacceptable for official purposes.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to kindly resubmit your reply to the query with the appropriate title within 48 hours to enable further necessary action to be taken. It is expected that your Royal Majesty will respond accordingly please,” parts of the letter forwarded to the monarch by the state government read.