OHANAEZE Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation has knocked Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello over his recent comments on the calls for presidential zoning to the Southern part of the country

Bello had while speaking during a forum for political and crime correspondents in Abuja on Friday dismissed the resolution by the governors from the Southern part of the country that the zone should produce Nigeria’s next president.

He described the call which had gained approval from some political leaders from the North as “unconstitutional.”

He argued that the criteria on who should be Nigeria’s next president should be centred on someone who would unify the country and solve the problems plaguing the nation.

Bello pointed out, however, that if a rotational presidency was to be considered, it should be done with equity, fairness and justice, noting that the Middle-Belt and the South-East had not held the position since 1999.

The governor argued further that if zoning was to resolve the problems of Nigeria, the previous presidents would have completely solved the problems in the zones they had represented.

Reacting, Ohanaeze in a statement on Monday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia slammed the Governor adding that he is “embarking on a political adventure that lacks both conscience and principle.”

Ohanaeze noted that all the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the inner still voice or conscience.

Ohanaeze averred that “Governor Bello was still a student, studying accountancy at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria when an agreement was reached between the North and the South with respect to Rotational Presidency.

“We therefore, advise Bello that it would serve his interest better if he supported the resolution by his southern colleagues; more so as “he is still young,” the statement said.

The group further enjoined Bello to embrace the ethical functional relationship between the morality of an agreement and the legality of the constitution.