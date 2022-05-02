Building Collapse: Death toll climbs to nine

— 1 min read

DEATH toll at the three-storey building that collapsed yesterday in Ebutemeta, Lagos State, has risen to nine.

The ICIR reporter observed a dead body recovered from the site this afternoon.

This is coming after the Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyitolu, revealed that eight dead bodies were recovered from the site this morning.

Reacting to the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari said the rate at which buildings were collapsing in the country was assuming an alarming degree.

Buhari, while commiserating with the families of those who died and sustained injuries in the tragedy, said it was high time the relevant state authorities worked closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these “unfortunate but preventable incidents.”