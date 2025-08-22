Cameroon court rejects bid to block Biya from re-election

CAMEROON’s constitutional court has dismissed a suit seeking to block longtime leader Paul Biya from running for an eighth term, paving the way for him to extend his nearly 43 years in power.

Court President Clement Atangana, after two hours of legal arguments followed by a closed-door session, dismissed the case on Friday,

The ICIR reported that Biya, who at 92 is the world’s oldest sitting president, is seeking another seven-year mandate in the October 12 elections, even though his age, health and capacity to govern have become a subject of debate.

The bid to stop Biya’s candidacy was filed by Akere Muna of the Universe Party, one of the 12 contenders in the upcoming poll.

Muna, a lawyer and veteran anti-corruption advocate, said he respected the court’s ruling but maintained that doubts over Biya’s competence remained unresolved.

Muna claimed that “President Biya reigns but does not govern,” while his lawyer and supporters cited Biya’s heavy reliance on his cabinet and wife to carry out presidential functions.

Cameroon’s fragmented opposition is finding it difficult to mount a strong challenge against Biya, who has faced accusations from rights groups of silencing political opponents.

The ICIR reported that while some citizens protested online in February during his 92nd birthday demanding his exit when his tenure expires later this year, others see him as a good leader who should continue in office.

Born on February 13, 1933, in Mvomeka’a, South Region, Biya has been Cameroon’s president since 1982. He has been a public office holder since the nation got its independence in January 1960.