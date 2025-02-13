Cameroonians protest online as Biya celebrates 92nd birthday

AS President Paul Biya celebrates his 92nd birthday today, Thursday, February 13, many Cameroonians have intensified their calls for leadership change in the country.

While a section of citizens demand his exit when his tenure expires later this year, others see him as a good leader who should continue in office.

Born on February 13, 1933, in Mvomeka’a, South Region, Biya has been Cameroon’s president since 1982, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

He clocks his 43rd year in office as president today. In addition to being a president for over four decades, he has been a public office holder since the nation got its independence in January 1960.

For instance, he was Chargé de Mission in the post-independence. He became the director of the cabinet of the Minister of National Education in January 1964 before rising to the post of secretary-general of the Ministry of National Education in July 1965.

In August 1968, Biya was nominated as a minister before becoming the country’s prime minister in June 1975.

He succeeded Ahmadou Ahidjo, who resigned from office in November 1982 and has since ruled the nation.

At 92, Biya is Africa’s second-longest-serving leader, trailing 82-year-old Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, who has held power for 45 years.

Currently the world’s oldest president, Biya’s tenure has been riddled with political instability, with critics arguing that it has also led to democratic stagnation and an insecurity quagmire.

In recent months, concerns about Biya’s health have intensified due to his prolonged absences from public events. A BBC report shows that he was not seen in public for six weeks – between September to October 2024 – leading to rumours that he was ill.

However, his officials dismissed the rumours and argued that he was on a private visit to Europe.

During this time, the president skipped several high-profile events where his presence was anticipated.

He was absent from the United Nations General Assembly in September and did not attend the International Organisation of La Francophonie summit, held on October 4 in Paris.

For many Cameroonians, Biya’s decades-long rule has brought more stagnation than progress. They noted that the economy remained fragile, youth unemployment was rampant, and corruption festered.

His government has been accused of human rights abuses and suppressing dissent. During Biya’s absence in office in 2024, the country’s interior minister, Paul Atanga Nji, banned Cameroonian media from ‘debating’ and reporting on Biya’s health.

The ICIR reports that Biya has been re-elected seven times, with some of the election processes marred by allegations of fraud and manipulation.

The 2018 presidential election, which secured him another seven-year term, was heavily disputed by the opposition parties who complained about electoral irregularities.

Under Biya’s rule, constitutional amendments eliminated presidential term limits. A controversial constitutional amendment passed in April 2008 empowers the president to seek election as many times as he wishes.

Although the president has not officially declared his intention to run in another presidential poll slated for October 5 this year, critics argue that his recent political manoeuvres indicate his attempt to cling to power.

Reacting to his 92nd birthday on Facebook, some Cameroonians asked Biya to forgo any idea of contesting for another term.

Some of the users also lauded Biya’s terms, applauding his ‘good work.’

A Facebook user, Claudio Chuo wrote “Cameroon is rotten to the extent that maggots will soon start coming out of the country if Pa (Biya) is still in there as the Head of State. Let’s wait and see.”

Another user, Mou-Mukhali also wrote “This country is either cursed or I don’t get it. Only greedy people see this as normal.”

Diego Bob Jackson took to his Facebook account to wish Biya a happy birthday and commend his “good work.”

“Happy birthday presi (president) We love you in Cameroon. We Cameroonians are impressed with the good work you have been doing all these years. Long live our president,” he wrote.

Another Facebook user, Titan Mbah wrote, “Happy birthday great grandpa and at the same time pa president. More years we pray. May you see this new year as a means to rewrite the history of your country as a legacy before leaving thank you,” Titans Mbah wrote.