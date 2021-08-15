CAN condemns terror attacks in Plateau

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by the chairman of the association, Polycarp Lubo.

Describing the killings as unlawful Lubo urged security operatives to ensure that the culprits are apprehended.

“The leadership of CAN totally condemns these attacks and pleads with security agents to ensure normalcy is restored.

“Every human life is precious and the unlawful killing of any human being, regardless of their identity and affiliation, is unacceptable,” it read.

While mourning with relatives of the victims, Lubo said the association would [continue to work toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in Plateau state]

THE Plateau State Police Command had confirmed the killing of 22 commuters along Rukaba road in Plateau state on Saturday.

The terror attack had left twenty-two people dead and 14 others, injured.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR had reported that the victims were Moslem faithfuls who were returning from the Islamic New Year prayers organized by a Bauchi-based Islamic cleric when they ran into the terrorists.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State’s Command Ubah Ogaba said six suspected terrorists had been arrested while 21 victims were rescued by the security operatives.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police personnel, the military and other sister agencies were immediately mobilised to the scene where 21 victims were rescued and six suspects arrested,” he said.

The State Governor Simon Lalong had said the attackers would be severely dealt with the serve as a warning to others.

Plateau State has witnessed a steady rise in violence since the early 2000s.

Two weeks ago, seventeen people had died and 85 buildings, burnt in separate terror attack in the state.

Many lives have been lost, while others have been internally displaced resulting from the continuous conflicts within the state.