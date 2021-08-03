Seventeen killed, 85 houses burnt in Plateau attacks

He said this on Monday during a press briefing after an emergency state meeting held at the Government House in Jos to address the security situation in the state.

Egbuka disclosed that five people were killed on July 31 in Bassa LGA while 12 others died on Aug. 1 at Tambora in Riyom LGA.

“There were attacks specifically at Jebbu Miango on Saturday night, July 31 in which five people were killed and about 85 buildings burnt. The next morning, the attacks continued at Tambora in Riyom LGA where 12 people were killed and some houses destroyed,” he said.

He said Governor Simon Lalong had given orders for security operatives to ensure that they brought the situation under control and apprehend the attackers, adding that some security personnel were also killed in the attacks.

“His excellency, the governor has read a Riot Act to us that we should move out and within two weeks bring to book all those that have perpetrated the attacks. This would be done,” he said.

The commissioner warned against reprisal attacks and said the government would not tolerate lawlessness as human life should not be taken at will.

Plateau State has recorded a continuous rise in violence since the early 2000s.

Security within the state has further deteriorated due to terrorism, banditry and other attacks masterminded by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

Many lives have been lost, while others have been internally displaced resulting from the continuous conflicts within the state.