We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State government has ordered an investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl killed during Saturday’s Yoruba Nation rally in the state.

The State Attorney General Moyosore Onigbanjo, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said that a coroner’s inquest had been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law of Lagos State 2015.

Onigbanjo said the probe was to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.

“The state assures the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known,” the statement said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.

The girl, identified as Jumoke Oyeleke, was allegedly hit by a stray bullet while police officers were trying to disperse protesters at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, in Ojota. She reportedly died on the spot.

Multiple witnesses said she was killed by a bullet fired by the police since there were no other armed groups at the rally.

The police, however, denied responsibility, saying its officers never fired a ‘single live bullet’ at the rally.

“The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried bloodstains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

“After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspected to have been sustained from a sharp object was seen on it,” Lagos State Police Command said in a statement.