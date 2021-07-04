We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

LAWYER to Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) has demanded the sum of N500 million and a public apology from the State Security Service (SSS) on behalf of his client over the invasion of his residence.

In a letter signed by the lawyer Yomi Aliyu, the invasion of Igboho’s residence was described as ‘grossly illegal and unconstitutional.’ It also stated that ammunition recovered by the SSS during the raid was planted in Igboho’s residence as an attempt to frame him.

Urging the Federal Government to order an investigation into the raid, Aliyu demanded the release of those arrested and compensation for the families of persons murdered in the process.

“Our client should also be paid N500million as reparation for damage to his exotic cars that include Mercedes Benz G-Class and 2019 Lexus car,” it read.

The lawyer noted that Igboho, in his crusade for Oodua Republic, had preached peace and warned his followers against resorting to violent acts.

Aliyu also said the security operatives had invaded his client’s home with the intention to kill him and added that several valuables were carted away by the operatives during the raid.

The statement said €1000, N2million, expensive jewellery worth millions, travel documents, amulets, iPhone 12 belonging to him, phones of about 15 others living in the house, including those killed by the raider, and other belongings yet to be identified belonging to his wives were carted away.

“The only guns were those of the police escorts of his guests,” it read.

The ICIR reported that at least seven people were killed at Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, during an attack that occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

Spokesperson for the SSS Peter Afunanya confirmed that the SSS was responsible for the raid while saying that the security operatives had acted based on intelligence that the activist was stockpiling arms to cause chaos within the South-West.