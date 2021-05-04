Disgruntled religious, political leaders working to overthrow Buhari -Adesina

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPECIAL Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has alleged that some ‘disgruntled religious and past political leaders’ are working with ‘external forces’ to overthrow the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adesina said this in a statement issued on Tuesday. He said the Presidency had ‘unimpeachable evidence’ of a plan to recruit leaders of some ethnic groups and politicians to pass a vote of no confidence on Buhari and “throw the land into further turmoil.”

He said that ‘agent provocateurs’ were planning to cause havoc, stressing that the Presidency’s statement was a follow-up to a warning by the State Security Service (SSS) that plans were on to “throw the country into anarchy.”

“Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership,” the statement read.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians round the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the president, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only accepted way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal, and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process.”

The SSS had, on Sunday, warned ‘misguided elements’ threatening Nigeria’s unity and peaceful co-existence to desist from doing so.