Doctors give Zamfara govt two-week ultimatum to resolve insecurity

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chairman of the NMA in the state Mannir Bature on Monday, threatening to shut down all medical facilities at 6 p.m. daily if adequate security was not provided.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack on the Dansadau General Hospital, Bature said medical practitioners were concerned as terrorists now seemed to target health workers particularly.

“The association believes the bandits are targeting the medical doctors and other healthcare workers for ransom and to help them treat their injured colleagues.

“We want the government and security agencies to provide adequate and special security to secure all health facilities and protect healthcare workers across the state,’’ he said.

He urged security agencies to provide special security to secure health facilities and health care providers across the state.

Dansadau community has witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks recently.

On Friday, July 30, terrorists attacked the Dansadau General Hospital in the Maru Local Government Area of the state.

According to a report, the attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday, resulted in the abduction of two people, leaving two others injured.

Bature had confirmed the attack, saying the terrorists had invaded the hospital searching for medical personnel but abducted a ward attendant and a patient’s relation in the process.

Four people were also killed in the community with 14 others abducted in a terrorist attack that occurred last week. The attack led to the destruction of a military armoured vehicle set ablaze by the terrorists in the process.

Residents of the community have continued to live in fear of the attacks and have appealed to the government to address the insecurity issues within the state urgently.