Buhari, Trudeau, Macron other world leaders congratulate Biden, new US president-elect

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as new President of the United States.

The president message was expressed in a statement signed Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant.

“Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means,” Buhari said.

According to the president, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

The president expressed optimism for greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.

He urged Biden to deploy his vast experience in tackling the negative consequences of nationalist politics on world affairs which have created divisions, conflicts and uncertainties.

The Nigerian leader also called on Mr. Biden “to introduce greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and shared interests.”

Similarly, Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister on Saturday joined other world leaders to congratulate Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris for their victory in the US poll.

He tweeted the congratulatory message in a statement where he also invited the president-elect to join others to address some of the world greatest challenge including the global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to him, Canada and the US has enjoyed extraordinary relationship with common interests particularly economic wise.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America…”

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together,” he stated.

Also, Emmanuel Macron, French President also shared similar congratulatory message through his verified social media.

“The Americans have chosen their President,” he tweeted. “Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together.”

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister also applauded the two elected candidates.

He described the US as the UK’s most important friend, he expressed optimism to working together on ‘shared priorities from climate change to trade and security.’

Micheal Martin, Ireland Prime Minister described Biden as a true friend of his country while congratulating both candidates.

“I also wish to congratulate Vice President Elect Kamala Harris and recognise the huge significance of her election for so many people. Vice President Elect Harris and President Elect Biden will make a very formidable team,” he added

Charles Michel, President of the European Council in a statement also congratulated the US President-elect and his running mate for the vote so far polled. He applauded the voters’ turnout and expressed confidence of the US electoral system.

Biden and her running mate crossed the 270 threshold of the US electoral college after the candidate won the major determining States including Pennsylvania.

Moreover, reports from most international and US-based media organisations also confirmed Biden’s victory at the poll. The 77 years old former Vice President is to become the 46th president of the United States.