A CANADIAN-NIGERIAN woman, Amaka Sonnberger, has been arrested by the Toronto Police for threatening to kill her fellow citizens.

The 46-year-old made a video, vowing she would poison the Yoruba and Benin people in Canada.

According to the Toronto Police Service, she was arrested on Sunday, September 1.

“On Sunday, September 1, 2024, Toronto Police arrested Amaka Sonnberger, 46, of Toronto. She has been charged with uttering threats.,

“She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 2201 Finch Avenue West on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, at 10:00 am in courtroom 107., Charged with uttering threats, Sonnberger will face a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice.

While the case is still being treated as a hate-motivated offence, the Toronto police noted that the service is making the public aware of the arrest.

“On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Toronto Police received a call for a threatening incident. It is alleged that the accused posted online content on or about August 25, 2024, threatening death to specific members of the Nigerian community,” the statement added.

The chief executive officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission had earlier revealed the identity of Sonnberger after the video where she made the threats surfaced online.

“Record me very well, it is time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one

“I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet. Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them commot for road,” Sonnberger said in the video.