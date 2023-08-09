Express entry: Canada invites plumbers, capenters, others for category-based selection

CANADA has announced the first trades round for category-based selection, targeting candidates proficient in trades such as carpentry, plumbing and welding.

A statement by the press secretary of the Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Bahoz Dara Aziz, on August 1 disclosed that the Express Entry system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields worldwide.

Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Trades Programme and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Programme.

Throughout the year, the category-based selection rounds will carry on alongside the general invitation rounds, with further details set to be disclosed in the following weeks.

According to the statement, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and advancement by prioritising the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in the trades.

While announcing the changes to Express Entry through category-based selection on May 31, the previous Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, said the changes help address labour shortages that support an identified economic goal by inviting candidates with specific work experience or French language ability to apply for permanent residence.

In the same vein, the new Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, on August 1, said the first trade round for category-based selection will be opened in the same month – August.

According to him, focus candidates will help Canada’s construction sector attract the skilled talent it needs across the country.

“It’s absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs. This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada,” The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said in the released statement.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Part of the statement read: “In June 2022, the Government of Canada made changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow for the selection of immigrants based on key attributes that support economic priorities, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French.

“On May 31, 2023, the Honourable Sean Fraser, former Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the launch of category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

“The categories were determined following extensive consultations with provincial and territorial partners, stakeholders and the public, as well as a review of labour market needs. A complete list of eligible jobs for the new categories is available on our website.

“Under the Canada–Québec Accord, Quebec establishes its own immigration levels. From 2018 to 2022, admissions under the federal high skilled programs—including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Trades Program—accounted for 34% to 40% of overall French-speaking admissions outside Quebec.”