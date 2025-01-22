back to top

CBN approves release of FX code to promote market participation

Reading time: 1 mins
Banking and Finance
Recapitalisation: CBN releases list of licensed deposit money banks
CBN Headquarters in Abuja.
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has approved the release of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code.

It announced the approval in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 22, adding that the code would formally be launched in Abuja next week.

It said the FX Code would help promote ethical conduct in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has approved the release of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code as a guideline to the banking industry to promote the ethical conduct of authorised dealers in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

“The Bank will formally launch the Code at the CBN Head Office Auditorium, Abuja, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025,” CBN started.

The Code will offer clearer directives on the expectations for market participants and ensure that the market operates fairly and transparently.


     

     

    The CBN step is necessary as the Nigerian FX market has been experiencing volatility in recent years, with issues such as currency devaluation and irregularities in FX transactions affecting both investors and businesses.

    The ICIR can report that in October last year, the apex bank introduced the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) and set a minimum trade value of $100,000 for interbank foreign exchange trading via the platform.

    The system is designed to streamline interbank FX trading, reduce counterparty risks, and ensure adherence to CBN regulations.

    Among other guidelines, participation in the EFEMS is limited to authorised dealer banks licensed by the CBN, while other institutions wishing to join the platform must first obtain prior approval, The ICIR reported.

    Read Also:

    ‘CBN’s proposed bank’s recapitalisation timely to save depositors’
    ‘Nigerians indirectly paying for CBN’s unregulated lending to FG through high inflation’
    43 non-eligible items remain banned from forex, CBN insists [List included]
    Again, CBN clarifies issues on IOC’s 50% repatriated funds

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement