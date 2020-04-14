Chibok Girls: Presidency copied, pasted statement from 2019, says Bring back our Girls movement

THE Bring Back Our Girls Movement said Presidency copied and pasted the press statement from 2019 to commemorate six years since the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok, Borno State in 2014.

The group made this known through a press statement signed by Florence Ozor, Gapani Yanga and Nifemi Onifade on behalf of the movement.

“It is most sad and disheartening that the administration copied the statement from last year verbatim and pasted with minor updates like the date to deceive the public,” the group said.

According to the group, President Muhammadu Buhari has forgotten the remaining 112 Chibok school girls, Leah Sharibu who has been in Boko Haram captivity.

Bring back our girls further noted that the war against insurgency in Nigeria has become a ‘decade-long devastation that appears to have no end in sight,’ adding that the government is ignorant of its failure to ensure peace and security of Nigerian citizens.

“The Government remains culpable to its failure to ensure the safety and well-being of its Citizens which ought to be its main priority,” the group noted.

Bring back our girls further noted that the federal government has continued to ignore a number of suggestions that has been made and submitted over the abduction of Chibok girls and other missing persons.