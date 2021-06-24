We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

CHIEF of Army Staff (COAS) Faruk Yahaya has applauded officers and men of the 34 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze, for the successes they recorded in the campaign against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Imo state.

In a statement released by the Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday, the COAS also commended operatives of other security agencies during his maiden visit to the Headquarters of 34 Brigade at Obinze Barracks, Owerri.

“He told the troops that his visit was informed by the need to have an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in the state. The COAS expressed delight on the successes so far recorded by the troops and urged them to redouble their efforts in order to consolidate on their successes,” the statement said.

While stating that more success would be recorded through compliance to instructions and loyalty to authority, Yahaya charged the troops to be loyal and exhibit a sense of duty at all times.

The Army chief also visited officials of the 211 Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force in the state and implored them to be professional and alert at all times.

He expressed appreciation for the unity among security agencies in the fight against insecurity in Imo State.

The statement further disclosed that the COAS visited the site of the proposed Military Hospital, Owerri, and also undertook a tour of Obinze Barracks.