Chimamanda Adichie did not accept National Honours award – Team

RENOWNED Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie declined the National Honours award conferred on some Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

A member of her communications team Omawumi Ogbe confirmed this on Thursday.

Ogbe’s clarification followed conflicting reports concerning Chimamanda’s nomination for the award and her absence at the ceremony.

“Following the recent conferment of national awards by the President, there have been conflicting reports about one of the announced recipients, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“The author did not accept the award and, as such, did not attend the ceremony. She, however, did not want to create undue publicity around it, so her non-acceptance was conveyed privately,” Ogbe said.

Over 400 Nigerians and foreigners received the National Honours award from Buhari on Tuesday.

The President said the awardees had distinguished themselves in service to the nation and humanity, and contributed to national development.

Buhari had described Chimamanda as a source of inspiration to young women who has shown that greatness could be achieved through hard work and dedication.

A week ago, Chimamanda received the highest honour of the Harvard University, the W. E. B. Du Bois Medal.

The Harvard award is reserved for individuals who have contributed to African and African-American culture, and the life of the mind.

Late Chinua Achebe, World-acclaimed Nigerian literary giant and author of Things Fall Apart, also rejected the national honours award in 2004 and 2011.

Achebe rejected the award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) extended to him by the President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan administrations.

Foremost human rights activist and lawyer, Gani Fawehimni, also rejected the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) award conferred on him in 2008 by the Umaru Yar’Adua administration.