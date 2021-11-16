32.1 C
Abuja

Chimamanda gushes about receiving Hurston/Wright Foundation’s highest honour

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Chimamanda Adichie
Chimamanda Adichie

Related

1min read

NIGERIAN writer Chimamanda Adichie has expressed excitement at being a 2021 recipient of the North Star Award bestowed by the Hurston/Wright Foundation at the New York Public Library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Adichie described the recognition for her work in contemporary African literature as “utterly spirit-lifting”.

She wrote: “To be honoured as a @nypl ‘Library Lion,’ to join a tradition of this lionized institution, and in such excellent company. Utterly spirit-lifting.

“What a gift to join the long line of accomplished Black writers who have received the North Star Award. Thank you, @hurstonwrightfoundation, for supporting me from the very beginning when I was an unknown young writer…”

The North Star Award, the foundation’s highest honour, pays homage to the beacon that guided enslaved Africans to freedom and recipients of the award are individuals whose writing careers represent brilliant accomplishment, as well as those whose service to the writing community inspires others.

Adichie is the author of award-winning and best-selling novels, including Americanah and Half of a Yellow Sun; the short story collection The Thing Around Your Neck; and the essays “We Should All Be Feminists” and “Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.”

She is also the recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and divides her time between the United States and Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Two other Nigerian writers – Tola Rotimi Abraham and Ben Okri, were nominated in the Debut Novel and Fiction Categories respectively.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Chimamanda gushes about receiving Hurston/Wright Foundation’s highest honour

NIGERIAN writer Chimamanda Adichie has expressed excitement at being a 2021 recipient of the...
National News

Acting Immigration CG warns officers against corruption at Abuja, Lagos airports

ACTING Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Idris Isah Jere has warned...
News

Lekki Toll Gate: Group calls for Lai Mohammed’s sack, prosecution for lying to Nigerians

THE Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the dismissal, arrest and...
Media Opportunities

ERC offers journalism training grants

THE Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) is inviting applications for grants for journalists and newsrooms...
News

Those killed at Lekki Toll Gate deserve justice – Falz

POPULAR Nigerian musician Folarin Falana also known as Falz has said victims of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleActing Immigration CG warns officers against corruption at Abuja, Lagos airports

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.