China plane crash: Airline’s website turns black to honour dead passengers

Joseph OLAOLUWA
China Eastern Airlines (CEA) plane crash
China Eastern Airlines-Plane. Credit: Channels TV
THE website of China Eastern Airlines (CEA) has turned to black and white (monochrome) to honour the victims of its plane which crashed on Monday, March 21.

The ICIR gathered that the Chinese passenger plane, with 132 people on board, crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

The Boeing 737-800 NG plane, bound for Guangzhou, took off from Kunming but went down in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Parts of the wreckage have been found, Bloomberg explained.

The airline promised to ground all its Boeing 737-800 jets, starting Tuesday.

The industry regulator, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has put the Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers on “enhanced surveillance,” according to its head, Arun Kumar.

For Illustration Purpose
Photo Credit: Aljazeera

Two Boeing 737 Max aircraft were involved in accidents in a six-month period between October 2018 and March 2019, killing a total of 346 people. The last fatal 737-800 crash occurred in August 2020 when an Air India Express plane overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport, The Economic Times reported.

Survivors were yet to be seen at the scene of the crash, which resulted in a fire when it went down. Live updates say there are no signs of survivours yet, while search-and-rescue operations are ongoing. Grieving relatives were anxious about their loved ones as they arrived at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, the capital of South China’s Guangdong Province.

China Eastern Airlines monochrom site
A screenshot of China Eastern Airlines website captured by The ICIR. Credit: Chinese Easter Airlines website_ Joseph Olaoluwa_ ICIR

CEA and Shanghai Airlines had planned to operate a total of 21 international routes each week for the month of March, including 15 routes from/to Shanghai, 4 routes from/to Kunming, 1 route from/to Xi’an, and 1 route from/to Yantai.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has offered condolences to bereaved famillies in a tweet.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the passenger plane crash in China. We share the grief of our Chinese brothers and sisters and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families,” it read.

The ICIR can authoritatively confirm that the booking site for the carrier is in black and white (monochrome) at the moment.

