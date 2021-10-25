29.5 C
Civic tech group, NGO invite applications for WanaData Fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
CODE for Africa (CfA), a tech and data journalism initiative, has partnered with the World Association for Christian Communication (WACC)’s Who Makes The News to invite interested applicants for the WanaData Fellowship. 

The programme aims at using data to explore women’s representation and voices in the media, including key challenges, barriers and opportunities.

The fellowship will support data-driven projects that are focused on gender issues.

This initiative will target local expert-analysts in five target countries: Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Applicants must be proficient in English language.

The organisers’ goal for this fellowship is to teach journalists basic data journalism skills and help those with data experience expand their skills by taking on more ambitious projects.

The WanaData Fellowship is inspired by the sixth Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) 2020 report, which was launched in July 2021, highlighting both the continued invisibility of women’s voices in the media and of women journalists as influencers or decision-makers.

The Code for Africa helped build the backend software that managed the latest research, and also helped analyse the resulting data.

With 25 years of data, the GMMP study is the largest and longest longitudinal study on gender in the world’s media.

According to the partners, up to six fellows will receive a US$1,000 project grant each, plus intensive one-on-one mentoring and technical support from a large team of data analysts, digital designers, software engineers, multimedia producers and veteran journalists.

Journalists who are interested in using data to tell stories about women in Africa can apply for the fellowship.

Interested applicants can fill the form here and the deadline for the submission of the programme is November 12, 2021.

