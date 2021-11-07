29.8 C
Abuja

Claim that APC candidate leads in seven LGAs in Anambra election is false

AS Anambra State governorship election results trickle in, a Facebook user Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia, on Sunday, claimed that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Andy Ubah was leading in seven local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Onyia, in a post made on his Facebook page, asserted that Ubah was coasting home to victory and as well leading in seven LGAs.

Onyia, who said he was the deputy director of media and publicity for the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO), wrote: “Breaking News: APC Heading to victory, leads in seven LGAs …Alerts public on APGA’s attempt to smuggle doctored results … Says Andy Uba’s victory will Set New Development Agenda.The senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO has stated that Senator Andy Uba is heading to victory with verified results so far across Local Government Areas.”

His post was also published as news by some blogs. .

THE CLAIM:

APC candidate leads in seven LGAs.

THE FINDINGS:

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is false as the official results reveal that the APC candidate is yet to win a single LGA.

As at 3pm, November 7, media reports showed that  Chukwuma Charles Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had cleared  10 of the 11 LGAs results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The collation of results is ongoing.

THE VERDICT:

The claim that the APC candidate leads in seven LGAs is FALSE.

Claim that APC candidate leads in seven LGAs in Anambra election is false

