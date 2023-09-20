Coalition condemns journalist’s murder in Kwara, calls for speedy probe

THE Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has expressed shock over the murder of a 27-year-old journalist, Yusuf Mubarak, in Kwara state.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 20, the Coalition condemned Mubarak’s death and extended its condolences to his family members.

Mubarak, a new media personality who hails from Ilorin, went missing on Wednesday (September 13) night, but his remains were eventually found three days later around the Unity area of Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday, September 16.

Reacting to his tragic death, the Coalition stated that the “circumstances surrounding the death of Yusuf Mubarak are both shocking and deeply concerning,” adding that the loss sent shockwaves through the media sphere and highlighted the need for swift and thorough investigations.

While appreciating Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s swift response to the tragedy, the organisation called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances behind his passing.

It also called on the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and uncover the truth.

“Journalists, like Mr Mubarak, play a vital role in our society by advocating for justice, good governance, and the free flow of information. It is essential that their safety and security are guaranteed as they continue to serve as watchdogs of democracy.

“The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom calls for a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the murder of Yusuf Mubarak to ensure those responsible are swiftly brought to justice, and increased security measures to protect journalists and citizens in Kwara State from the rising threats of cult violence and other criminal activities,” part of the statement read.

On September 16, the state government condemned Mubarak’s death and demanded an “immediate and thorough” investigation into the death of the deceased to bring his assailants to justice.

“No resources should be spared to get justice for Mubaarak and his family. We charge the security agencies to cast their nets as widely as possible to answer all pending questions around his painful death,” the state government said.