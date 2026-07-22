Code for Africa, IFCN announce free course on Business Continuity for Fact-Checking Organisations

Code for Africa (CfA), in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), is hosting a free online course on Business Continuity for Fact-Checking Organisations to equip fact-checking professionals and information integrity practitioners with practical strategies to strengthen organisational resilience and navigate operational disruptions.

The course explores key aspects of business continuity, including organisational risk assessment, identifying critical functions, and developing practical approaches to maintaining operations during periods of uncertainty.

Participants will engage with real-world case studies, interactive activities, and peer discussions designed to help organisations prepare for challenges related to sustainability, funding, technology, and operational continuity.

The training will equip participants with practical strategies to strengthen organisational resilience by identifying critical functions, assessing operational risks, and developing business continuity plans through instructor-led sessions and self-paced learning. Participants will also explore how fact-checking organisations can better prepare for challenges related to sustainability, funding, technology, partnerships, and operational capacity.

As part of this pilot, participants will be the first to access and test the new Business Continuity MOOC, developed by Code for Africa (CfA) in partnership with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN). Your participation and feedback will help validate and refine the course before its wider public release.

The training is designed for leaders and decision-makers in fact-checking organisations, operational and programme staff, media and digital content professionals, NGOs, CSOs, CBOs, and information integrity practitioners supporting fact-checking ecosystems.

Training dates are 29 – 30 July 2026 at 2 – 3.30 PM EAT. Application deadline is July 27, 2026.

Interested applicants can apply here.