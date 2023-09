THE Commonwealth Short Story Prize for 2024 is now accepting submissions from writers.

Entries for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize can be submitted by any Commonwealth citizen aged 18 and above.

The finest unpublished short story (2,000-5,000 words) will be awarded the prize.

The overall regional winner receives £5,000, while the remaining five regional winners each receive £2,500.

The deadline for the submission of the application is November 1, 2023.

Interested individuals can apply here