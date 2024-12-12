Complex Systems Summer School Journalism Fellowship seeks entries

SANTA Fe Institute (SFI) offers a journalism fellowship for accomplished reporters.

National and international journalists with a demonstrated interest in and record of reporting about matters related to complex systems are encouraged to apply for this residential fellowship in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Application is open until February 17, 2025. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

During their residency in Santa Fe, two selected journalists will learn alongside graduate students, postdoctoral scientists and professionals through an intensive series of lectures and labs taught by world-renowned faculty.

Experienced journalists with a record of reporting on matters related to complex systems can apply for a residential fellowship.

The fellowship term is five weeks, which provides an immersive opportunity for the selected fellows to participate in SFI’s Complex Systems Summer School held at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe (June 8-July 4, 2025) and to spend an additional week at the Santa Fe Institute after the end of the school.

A stipend of $6,250 for the five-week programme is provided. As students of the Complex Systems Summer School, fellows will be housed at the Institute of American Indian Arts.

The stipend may enhance the fellow’s existing salary or the journalist’s employer may offset his or her ongoing salary with the stipend.

Enrollment in SFI’s Complex Systems Summer School is provided free of charge. Travel reimbursement is also provided. SFI benefits are not included in this offer.

The deadline for the submission of application is February 17, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.