30.1 C
Abuja

Condolences pour in as MAX Air CEO is buried in Katsina

Health and EnvironmentHealth
Marcus Fatunmole
Burial of late Vice Chairman/CEO, Max Air, Bashir Mangal, in Katsina on Friday
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIANS have continued to commiserate with the family of business mogul Dahiru Barau Mangal over the death of his younger brother, Bashir Mangal.

The deceased died at an Abuja hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness.

He was the Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, one of Nigeria’s commercial airlines.

The siblings rose from a humble beginning to own some of the most thriving businesses in the country.

Mangal’s death was announced by an unnamed media consultant to Max Air on Friday.

The statement read in part:“Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air, in the early hours of today, Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said he knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, “who was from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.”

- Advertisement -

Atiku said the late Mangal distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.

Similarly, the senator representing Kebbi Central senatorial district, Adamu Aliero, commiserated with the Mangals.

Aliero, the chairman Senate committee on Works and vice chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, described the deceased as a humane and God-fearing man.

Bashir Mangal, CEO Max Air

He said the loss was not only to the Mangal family but also to the Katsina people and Nigeria generally.

Senator Aliero prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Both the Katsina State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP are among the institutions that have sent in their condolences.

In a statement signed by the state APC Media Enlightenment Officer, Abdulazeez Hashim Yargam, on behalf of the chairman, Muhammad Ali Daura, the party prayed for the repose of the late Mangal, urged God to forgive his shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

- Advertisement -

The chairman of the PDP in the state, Lawal Magaji, also sent a condolence message on behalf of his party.

On its website, Maxair describes the deceased as a “seasoned Administrator, an excellent manager of human and material resources, a consummate investor and a complete gentleman whose words are his bonds,”

Mangal was buried yesterday in Katsina according to Islamic rites amidst a crowd of sympathizers who paid him their last respect.

 

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

I bear the light, and I beam it everywhere. I'm a good governance and decent society advocate. Contact me via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

INEC

Attack on INEC facilities: IG advises electoral body to relocate offices, materials

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Media Opportunities

Knight Center offers online course on explanatory journalism

THE Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas, with support from the Knight Foundation, is...
News

We had requested overhead bridge across rail line – husband of Kubwa train accident victim

FATAI Suleiman, husband of Selimota, victim of a fatal train accident which occurred on...
Investigations

Bwari town hall abandoned after multi-million naira investment

IN Bwari,  a community in the Federal Capital Teritory , a multi-million naira town...
2022 Review

Buhari makes 16 foreign trips in 11 months – spends 28 days on medical trips

President Muhammadu Buhari has gone on sixteen trips out of the country since January...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Attack on INEC facilities: IG advises electoral body to relocate offices, materials

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.