Condolences pour in as MAX Air CEO is buried in Katsina

NIGERIANS have continued to commiserate with the family of business mogul Dahiru Barau Mangal over the death of his younger brother, Bashir Mangal.

The deceased died at an Abuja hospital on Friday morning after a brief illness.

He was the Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, one of Nigeria’s commercial airlines.

The siblings rose from a humble beginning to own some of the most thriving businesses in the country.

Mangal’s death was announced by an unnamed media consultant to Max Air on Friday.

The statement read in part:“Inna lillahi wa inna Ilaihi rajiun, this is to announce the death of our beloved brother Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal Vice Chairman/ CEO Max Air, in the early hours of today, Friday 23rd December 2022.May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

In a Facebook post on Friday, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said he knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, “who was from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.”

Atiku said the late Mangal distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.

Similarly, the senator representing Kebbi Central senatorial district, Adamu Aliero, commiserated with the Mangals.

Aliero, the chairman Senate committee on Works and vice chairman Senate Committee on Appropriations, described the deceased as a humane and God-fearing man.

He said the loss was not only to the Mangal family but also to the Katsina people and Nigeria generally.

Senator Aliero prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Both the Katsina State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP are among the institutions that have sent in their condolences.

In a statement signed by the state APC Media Enlightenment Officer, Abdulazeez Hashim Yargam, on behalf of the chairman, Muhammad Ali Daura, the party prayed for the repose of the late Mangal, urged God to forgive his shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The chairman of the PDP in the state, Lawal Magaji, also sent a condolence message on behalf of his party.

On its website, Maxair describes the deceased as a “seasoned Administrator, an excellent manager of human and material resources, a consummate investor and a complete gentleman whose words are his bonds,”

Mangal was buried yesterday in Katsina according to Islamic rites amidst a crowd of sympathizers who paid him their last respect.