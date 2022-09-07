AirPeace, Arik, Max Air top delayed flights for Q1 2022

AIR Peace, Arik and Max Air have been cited as airlines that recorded the most delayed flights at Nigerian airports in the first quarter (1Q) of 2022.

The next six airlines are Dana Air, United Nigeria Airline, Aero Contractors, Ibom Air, Azman Air, Overland Airways and Green Africa Airways.

According to flight data on Q1 2022 by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which the ICIR obtained, a total of 23,599 flights were operated on domestic routes in the first three months of 2022.

READ ALSO:

Dana, Air Peace, Arik, two others delay flights over scarcity of aviation fuel

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

- Advertisement -

Out of the figure, 14,130 flights were cancelled in Q1 2022 on domestic routes, representing 59.87 per cent of such flights.

Air Peace recorded the highest number of flights, which was 6,669, as well as the most number of delayed flights, which was 4,241.

Ibom Air came second with a total number of 2,981 flights and 923 delayed flights. Arik Air followed with 2,955 operated flights and 1,937 delayed flights, while Max Air operated 2,786 flights and experienced 1,704 delays.

United Nigeria Airlines operated 1,900 flights, with 1,151 flight delays. Dana Air operated 1,830 flights, with 1,202 flight delays, while Aero Contractors operated 1,790 flights, with 1,087 delayed flights.

Similarly, Azman Air operated 1,088 flights, with 782 flight delays; Overland Airways operated 749 flights, with 588 delays; while Green Africa operated 851 flights, with 515 of the flights delayed.

This data is not significantly different from last year’s data, where 41,328 flights out of a total of 74,537 flights were cancelled on domestic routes, representing 55 per cent of such flights.

Air Peace, Dana Air and Max Air then had the most delayed flights at Nigerian airports in 2021.

- Advertisement -

Air Peace recorded the highest number of flights, which was 17,861, as well as the most number of delayed flights, 9,908. Dana Air came second with a total number of 8,183 flights and 5,227 delayed flights, while Max Air followed with 8,607 operated flights and 5,212 delayed flights.

Dearth of aircraft in Nigeria’s airspace

At the moment, only eight airlines fly Nigeria’s airspace. They are Green Africa, Arik Air, Air Peace, Overland, Ibom Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Max Air and Azman.

Dana Air and Aero Contractors are still grounded.

The NCAA suspended Dana Airlines’ Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely, with effect from the midnight of Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

According to a letter signed by the NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu, the suspension was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015.

- Advertisement -

The statement said the decision came as a result of an economic health audit conducted by the industry regulator and communicated to the airline’s management.

Similarly, the management of Aero Contractors announced the temporary suspension of flights from Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the same day Dana was grounded.

It explained that the shutdown was due to the fact that most of its aeroplanes were undergoing maintenance.

A statement by the airline’s management said it was working to bring the aeroplanes back to service in the next few weeks, “so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd.”

Last month, Aero said it hoped to return to the skies after taking delivery of the first of two Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 11, 2022.

Dana Air, on the other hand, is yet to annouce a definite date for its resumption, though it has given hints on a return. Nonetheless, it just annouced that a conclusion of its internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff.

Dana Air Concludes Internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training Dana Air has announced that it has concluded it's internal Safety Management Systems (SMS) Training for top management staff and post holders. pic.twitter.com/I2XIh4j9JB — Dana Air (@DanaAir) September 5, 2022

The Accountable Manager of the airline, Ememobong Ettete, assured passengers in a statement that it had upped its safety procedure with the training.

Ettete was quoted to have said, “The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress, having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures. The SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.”

Ibom Air, which recorded a total of 923 delayed flights in Q1 2022, has continued to pride itself in schedule reliability.

Flights

1.Air Peace – 6669

3.Arik – 2955

4.Max Air – 2786

6.Dana – 1830

5.United Nigeria Airline – 1900

7.Aero – 1790

2.Ibom – 2981

Azman – 1088

9.Overland – 749

8.Green Africa – 851

Delays

Air Peace – 4241

Arik – 1937

Max Air – 1704

Dana – 1202

United Nigeria Airline – 1151

Aero – 1087

Ibom – 923

Azman – 782

Overland – 588

Green Africa – 515