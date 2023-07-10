23.1 C
Air Peace, Max Air, 9 others top list of cancelled domestic flights – NCAA

Theophilus ADEDOKUN
File photo of Max Air aircraft

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that Air Peace and Max Air accounted for the highest number of domestic flight delays between January and March 2023.

The report, released on Thursday, July 6 by the aviation authority, said that 10,128 domestic flights were delayed of the 18,288 domestic flights in the first quarter of 2023.

The NCAA, noting that the delayed flights represented 55 per cent of the total flights, added that 284 flights were cancelled.

The report said that Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Azman Air, Dana Air, Air Peace, Max Air, Ibom, United Nigeria Airlines, Green Africa, Value Jet and Overland Airways operated during the period of review, with Air Peace having the highest number of flights operation with 6,521 flights and 3,754 delays.

It said that Max Air accounted for 1,565 flights with 1,013 delays (60 per cent) and Arik Air 1,619 flights with 926 (47 per cent) delays.

The report stressed that United Nigeria Airlines recorded 910 delays out of 1,243 flights, while Ibom Air, which operated 2,312 flights, accounted for 746 delayed flights.

Aero Contractors recorded 1,123 flights, with 264 delayed.

Other delay cases were Overland Airways with 719 flights and 605 delays, Dana Air with 711 flights with 474 delays, and Green Africa with 1182 flights and 443 delays.

While Azman Air airlifted passengers 527 times with 385 delays, Value Jet operated 766 flights with 248 delays.

Similarly, the NCAA noted 11 domestic airlines operating in the country had 284 flight cancellations in the first quarter of the year.

The report informed that Air Peace had the highest number of cancelled flights in the first quarter of 2023 with 63 flights, followed by Max Air with 56.

Other airlines with cancelled flights included Arik, 43; Aero Contractors, 40; Azman Air, 20; Green Africa, 16; Overland, 15; Value Jet, 15; Ibom Air, 9; Dana Air, 5; and United Airlines, 2.

The NCAA further mentioned that the Nigerian aviation market recorded 2,791,591 passengers, adding that passenger traffic indicated 1.40 million as outbound passengers, while 1.39 million were inbound air travellers.

According to the report, “The breakdown  shows that while inbound passenger traffic of 375,700 was recorded, outbound traffic was 495,076 on the international routes.

“In the first quarter, 25 foreign airlines operated 3,073 flights on the international routes, while 11 domestic airlines operated 182,88 flights on domestic routes.”

    In one instance, The ICIR had reported how Max Air dumped Lagos passengers in Abuja for hours without any explanation.

    The flight, which took off from the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Wednesday, June 28, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6:10pm.

    The ICIR reported that the airline’s crew allegedly asked the passengers to disembark and promised to put them on another aircraft some minutes later.

    The passengers, however, remained at the airport till 2:09am the following morning before a flight flew them to the Lagos airport by 2:56 am.

    Theophilus ADEDOKUN

    Stories with punches holding the powerful accountable. His determination to speak out against corruption and influence the conversation in Nigeria, the surrounding region and the continent inspires him.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

