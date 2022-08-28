20.9 C
Air Peace Owerri flight suffers bird strike

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
An Air Peace aircraft
AN Air Peace noon flight from Lagos to Owerri suffered a bird strike on August 27, 2022, but with no injury to any passenger.

In a statement signed by its management, the airline said that the strike affected the aircraft’s landing gear, forcing the pilot to abandon the trip midway and return to Lagos.

It said that the passengers disembarked safely from the aircraft and were allowed to board another plane to their destination.

 

 

The statement read, “This is to inform the flying public and our esteemed customers that Air Peace flight P47154, which departed Lagos at 12:00hrs today, August 27, 2022, for Owerri, could not land due to a bird strike that got the bird stuck on the left main landing gear.

“The strike affected the operating parameters of the landing gear, which made the pilots follow regulatory safety procedures by returning to Lagos, where they landed the aircraft safely without any incident.

“Passengers disembarked normally and another aircraft has been deployed to operate the flight.”

The airline apologised for the inconveniences caused to all passengers affected by the situation and assured of its strict compliance with established safety standards.

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

