Conflicting narratives trail Police cadet’s death in Kano

THE Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, in Kano state, has explained how it lost a cadet, Sulaiman Jika, a 100-level course nine police cadet from the Department of Computer Science in the academy on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The Commandant of the academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, on Sunday, confirmed the death in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer for the academy, Hussain Suleman, an assistant superintendent of police.

Abubakar stated that the cadet was ill and had sought medical attention at the clinic, after which he was discharged and was asked to return at intervals for checkups but passed on on Saturday, September 2.

Part of the statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its cherished cadets, Mr. Sulaiman Jika, who succumbed to a brief and unexpected illness. Jika, a dedicated cadet from the Department of Computer Science, was a proud native of Adamawa state.

“On 29th August 2023, he sought medical attention at the academy clinic due to an ailment. Following a diligent course of treatment and his gradual recovery, he was certified fit and discharged by the medical doctor on call the next day and tasked to return at regular intervals for checks, which he adhered to.”

The school said the deceased was once again admitted to the clinic, where he died on September 2, for further examination and care following a complaint of restlessness.

The management regretted the cadet’s passage and commiserated with his family.

PRESS RELEASE



POLAC Mourns: Commandant Announces Unfortunate Loss of Cadet Sulaiman



Expresses Condolences to his Parents, Loved Ones



The Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its cherished cadets, Mr. Sulaiman Jika, who succumbed… — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) September 3, 2023

According to some news reports, sources in the academy who spoke anonymously for fear of being punished attributed the illness and death to starvation. They allegedly stated that Jika was rushed to the academy’s clinic, where he was confirmed dead after he was left unattended.

“Since the new commandant assumed office, they’ve provided us with very bad and inadequate food. The boy that died was not up to 20 years old. The boy wouldn’t have died if they’d attended to him,” said the source.

“Cadets collapse daily here during training due to fatigue because it’s either they’re starved, malnourished, or both. We’re usually threatened by the commandant and forced to engage in unwarranted training exercises.”

“Also, many cadets have been dismissed because they fell sick; that’s why many are trying to manage themselves to avoid expulsion from the academy,” the source further stated.

The ICIR reports that the 23rd commandant of the academy, Sadiq Abubakar, was appointed in April 2023.