{BREAKING} Police arrest Sowore in Abuja

Breaking News
Omoyele Sowore
Marcus FATUNMOLE
OPERATIVES of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore was arrested at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, November 9, where he had witnessed the continuation of trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Earlier, he had posted on his social media pages that he was delighted to reunite with the IPOB leader who has been in detention since 2021 over treason and other charges.

Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, an online news platform, had organised and led the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja on Monday, October 20, 2025.

The Police whisked away Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, and a few others during the protest.

Details later…

Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

