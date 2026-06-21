Maku rejects Nasarawa North bye-election, demands cancellation over ‘irregularities’ 

Maku, a former Minister of Information , made the call on Sunday during a press briefing at his country home in Wakama, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

He said the called became necessary in view of the non-adherence to electoral laws by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the exercise.

Maku alleged that the Returning Officer for the election failed to address issues of fraud and manipulation of the election as raised by agents of the Labour Party.

“I have observed that what took place in the bye-election in Nasarawa was a sham – a complete sham. I consulted with my party. We decided that the best option is to pull out of the election.

“And we ask INEC to honourably cancel this election and conduct a free and fair election for the senatorial district,” he pleaded.

The LP senatorial candidate said he had earlier raised the alarm over plans by the state government to rig the election.

“Gentlemen of the press, you will notice that prior to this election, I continued to alert the public about plans to disrupt it and to rig the election by the state government. I did so continuously. Now, the evidence is before the public. This election was run by the state government and its officials.

“INEC simply provided the platform for the government to allocate votes. For your information, on the eve of the election, one or two presiding officers came and reported that appointees of government warned them that the state government could not be disgraced,” he alleged further.

Maku also claimed that election did not take place in Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga, Umme Ward, and Alushi Wards in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, but only thumb-printing occurred and BVAS was not used.

He also mentioned Agyaga and Ningo-Bohar electoral wards and Gudi polling units in Akwanga LGA where figures were allegedly manipulated.

“In Wamba, we have cases of thumb-printing in Mama and quite a number of polling units in Wamba LGA,” he said.

Maku also alleged that in Akun Development Area, his area, there were cases of malfunctioning of BVAS which disenfranchised many of his people.

The senatorial candidate, therefore, called on the Federal Government to investigate the election and INEC over non-compliance with electoral laws.

“This matter calls for proper investigation because this is a national embarrassment,” he said.

On their part, Benjamin Ango, a doctorate holder and the LP returning officer for the election; Alidzi Godwin; Jacob Odobi; and Stephen Habila, LP collation agents for Nasarawa Eggon, Akwanga, and Wamba LGAs respectively, averred that there were widespread irregularities.

They said they had evidence of thumb-printing, non-usage of BVAS, and INEC’s failure to adhere to electoral laws.

(NAN)