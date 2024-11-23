Confusion as mob sets two revenue collectors on fire in Anambra

AN ANGRY mob has reportedly set ablaze two revenue collectors in Anambra State.

The victims were blamed for causing a truck driver to lose control of his vehicle, resulting in the death of a bystander along Venn Road, near Egerton bus stop in Onitsha.

According to Punch, the incident, which occurred on Friday, November 22, led to confusion and a traffic gridlock in the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver lost control as the revenue collectors were reportedly dragging the vehicle’s steering wheel with him.

According to an eyewitness, there was chaos in Onitsha as the angry mob set ablaze two revenue touts, while four others were lucky as they managed to escape.

The revenue collectors, numbering about six, were reportedly chasing the tipper driver over a certain amount they asked him to pay.

Videos of the incident showing the charred remains of the revenue collectors have been circulating on social media, supporting eyewitness accounts.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Ebuka Unekwe, the chairman of the association, confirmed the development, lamenting that the revenue collectors have been a constant source of trouble for tipper drivers in the past two years.

The Anambra State police command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, stating that the police had responded swiftly to bring the situation under control.

He was quoted as saying, “Anambra police responded swiftly on the receipt of the fatal accident that happened within that area.

According to him, the command was working with the relevant authorities to ascertain what happened with a view to finding an amicable solution.