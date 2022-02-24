27.1 C
Abuja

Constitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

THE National Assembly has proposed a life pension for its presiding officers in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

Life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly was among 68 recommendations proposed by the National Assembly’s Joint Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, which submitted its report on Wednesday.

Going by the proposed amendment, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives will enjoy life pension when they leave office.

The lawmakers want to amend Section 84(5) of the Nigerian Constitution which guarantees life pension for all former presidents and vice-presidents.

Section 84(5) reads, “Any person who has held office as President or Vice-President shall be entitled to pension for life at a rate equivalent to the annual salary of the incumbent President or Vice-President: Provided that such a person was not removed from office by the process of impeachment or for breach of any provisions of this constitution.”

The planned life pension for principal officers was first proposed by the 8th National Assembly under the leadership of Bukola Saraki in 2016.

Lawmakers had argued during a-two day retreat on Constitution Review organised by the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review in Lagos that the presiding officers deserve life pension like their counterparts in the executive arm of government.

- Advertisement -

However, civil society organisations, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), are opposing the proposed life pension for principal officers of the National Assembly.

When the proposal was initially raised during the 8th National Assembly, SERAP had described it as self-serving and despicable.

SERAP noted that some principal officers of the National Assembly had served as governors and are already enjoying life pensions in their states.

According to SERAP, life pension would amount to a gross “injustice and double jeopardy for millions of Nigerian pensioners who continue to be denied the fruit of their labour in old age”.

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

No sunny side for Nigeria as oil price hits $103 on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

BRENT crude price hit $103 per barrel on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine, The ICIR's checks have shown.
World News

World leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

RUSSIAN troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, after President Vladimir Putin...
Politics and Governance

Constitution amendment: National Assembly proposes life pension for its presiding officers

THE National Assembly has proposed a life pension for its presiding officers in the...
News

Insecurity: Irabor identifies weak judicial process, porous borders as major challenges faced by military

THE Chief of Defense Staff Lucky Irabor has identified 'weak judicial process' and Nigeria's...
Political Parties

Impeachment: Matawalle picks serving Senator as new Zamfara deputy governor

GOVERNOR Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has picked a serving Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Buhari mourns National Anthem co-composer’s death at 65

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Labour faults IMF’s fuel subsidy advice to Nigerian government

How passenger volumes, price hike, fuel scarcity hamper Nigeria’s aviation sector growth

Jonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering

Twitter agreed to give access to Nigerian security agencies to monitor violent content –...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: Irabor identifies weak judicial process, porous borders as major challenges faced by military
Next articleWorld leaders react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.