Cooperate, pay your taxes before due date, FIRS tells business owners

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has appealed to some sectors of businesses flourishing during the lockdown to cooperate and pay their taxes before the due date.

Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Muhammed Nami, in a press statement, urged the business owners who, according to him, are ‘experiencing boom’ in their businesses to meet their tax obligation before the due date.

“I wish to appeal to a section of taxpayers, whose sectors are experiencing a boom and significant increase of income at this point in time for a high level of cooperation in payment of their taxes,” Nami said.

He added that the agency’s appeal is part of measures to ease the economic outcome of the pandemic on taxpayers and the government.

The Chairman listed Telecommunication companies, E-Commerce, Supermarkets, Financial Institutions, and manufacturers of certain products as business enterprises that have seen increase in patronage during the ongoing COVID – 19 lockdown.

According to Nami, the listed business owners are experiencing an increase in number of transactions due to the lockdown in many parts of the country.

He urged the business owners to make ‘special arrangements’ in paying their taxes so as to reduce the burden of revenue generation on agencies such as FIRS.

“They may consider, for instance, a situation where they can commence payment of their annual returns earlier the due date apart from their normal obligations,” he noted.