Court declares Nnamdi Kanu medically fit for trial

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is fit to continue his trial after an independent medical panel set up by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) found that his health condition is not life-threatening.

The report, submitted to the court on October 13 and partly read in open session on Thursday, October 16, followed weeks of medical assessment ordered by the trial judge, James Omotosho, after conflicting claims from the State Security Services (SSS) and Kanu’s private doctors about his health status.

Presenting the findings, the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo, a senior advocate, informed the court that the NMA panel confirmed that Kanu’s condition could be managed adequately within the SSS medical facility. The court accepted the report and ruled that the defendant was medically fit to stand trial.

Omotosho consequently fixed October 23 for Kanu to begin his defence and directed that the proceedings must be concluded by October 30.

He also granted an oral request by Kanu’s lead counsel, Kanu Agabi, a senior advocate, allowing his legal team to hold private consultations with him in the courtroom, away from DSS monitoring.

The latest ruling marks the conclusion of a process that began on September 26, when the court ordered the NMA to constitute a team of eight to ten specialists, including a cardiologist, neurologist, and the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, to evaluate Kanu’s health and inspect the SSS medical facilities.

The ICIR reported that the directive followed months of disputes between the prosecution and defence over Kanu’s treatment. While SSS lawyers maintained that their facility was equipped to handle his condition, the defence argued that his health was deteriorating and requested his transfer to a public hospital.

The court had earlier adjourned the case to October 16 due to a delay in the submission of the NMA report. With the findings now submitted, the judge ruled that the medical evaluation had resolved all doubts regarding the defendant’s condition.

In a related development, the court reaffirmed that the SSS medical centre was good for Kanu’s ongoing care, despite objections from his lawyers, who expressed concern about the conditions of his detention.

While the legal process continues, calls for Kanu’s release have intensified. Last week, human rights activist Omoyele Sowore met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja to discuss possible political and humanitarian interventions in the IPOB leader’s case.

Sowore said Jonathan acknowledged the urgency of resolving the matter “in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing” and pledged to raise it with President Bola Tinubu.

The meeting followed similar appeals from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, human rights lawyer Femi Falana, and former senator Shehu Sani, among others, who have urged the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader.

Kanu has been in SSS custody since June 2021 after his re-arrest in Kenya and subsequent extradition to Nigeria. His case, which began in 2015, involves a seven-count charge bordering on terrorism, treason, and incitement.

The ICIR reported that his trial had been marked by repeated adjournments, judicial recusals, and controversies surrounding his detention conditions. In 2022, the Court of Appeal discharged and acquitted him, ruling that his rendition from Kenya violated international law. However, the Supreme Court later ordered the resumption of his trial in 2023.