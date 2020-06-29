Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Obaseki

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed a suit filed against Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State.

According to Vanguard report, the plaintiffs, Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/553/2020 had accused the defendant (Obaseki) of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

The case was dismissed by the presiding judge, Justice Anwuli Chiekere, due to the absence of the plaintiffs and the defendant.

The ICIR had reported how a seven-man panel screening committee of All Progressive Congress led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba pronounced Obaseki ineligible after the committee sighted multiple inconsistencies in his certificate.