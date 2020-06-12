Multiple inconsistencies in Obaseki’s academic certificates cause disqualification

GODWIN Obaseki, the embattled Governor of Edo State was disqualified from contesting the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election in the state because of “multiple inconsistencies in his presented academic certificates,” a party source told The ICIR.

While the screening committee, cleared Osagie-Ize Iyamu to participate in the party’s primary election scheduled for June 22, it disqualified Obaseki for discrepancies in his academic credentials.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki was deemed ineligible by the screening committee over multiple inconsistencies in his presented academic certificates, including a Higher School Leaving Certificate the Governor claimed to have obtained from an Institute of Continuing Education in Benin City, Edo State,” the source said.

The high school leaving certificate, the committee ruled, was unknown to the Nigerian education system.

“The Governor also admitted during the screening that he never received the certificate.”

The committee also noted that his NYSC certificate indicated the name ‘Obasek’, and while it acknowledged that this could be an error on the part of the issuing body, it flagged the Governor’s failure to address the problem for years and thus solidified doubts on its authenticity.

The source said Obaseki also failed to supply additional documents solicited as proof of its claims.

“On these grounds, the Committee, relying on the party constitution, ruled Governor Godwin Obaseki ineligible for participation in the party primary,” the source said.

Also, Chris Ogiemwonyi was also ruled ineligible over inconsistencies in the name contained in his submitted academic certificates while Matthew Iduoriyekemwen was also disqualified

Meanwhile, Pius Odubu and Osaro Obaze however passed the screening alongside Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the aspirants eligible to participate in the primary election.

Reacting to his disqualification, Obaseki in a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, his spokesman, the governor said he would not appeal the outcome of the screening exercise.

Obaseki who has been on in a political battle with Adams Oshiomole, the party’s National Chairman said he watched the mockery of the democratic processes, which according to him, Oshiomole is administering and superintending’ over the ruling party, APC.

He added that it has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle