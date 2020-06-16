After meeting with Gambari, Obaseki renounces APC membership

GODWIN Obaseki, Governor of Edo State has resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“I have officially resigned my membership of the All Progressives Congress (@OfficialAPCNg) after meeting with the CoS to@MBuhari. We shall continue the battle to protect the interest of Edo people and sustain good governance in the state,” Obaseki wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Obaseki who has been in a running battle with Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of APC, which has culminated into his disqualification from contesting the party’s governorship primary in Edo State also told State House correspondents Tuesday morning after a meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Contrary to the reasons given by the APC screening committee that disqualified him based on ‘multiple discrepancies in his academic certificates,’ Obaseki dismissed the ground for his disqualification.

The Governor had tweeted on Sunday that he would disclose his next move after meeting with President Buhari and consulting with his supporters.

He is yet to announce his next move, but there are speculations that Obaseki may join the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Since his disqualification, Obaseki has been in talks with the leadership of the PDP with the view to actualise his second term bid by securing the party’s governorship ticket.

The ICIR reported on Friday how the embattled governor was screened out by a seven-man panel screening committee of APC led by Professor Jonathan Ayuba, in Abuja after sighting multiple inconsistencies in Obaseki’s submitted academic certificates.