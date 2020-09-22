APC lauds conduct of Edo governorship election, accepts Obaseki’s victory

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the conduct of the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State as peaceful.

Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, in a statement also , described the outcome of the election as victory for Nigeria democracy.

He noted that the APC has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and asked its members in Edo State to do the same.

“The September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the person of Mr. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP),” Buni said.

“We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and all Nigerians. The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy.”

He called on all stakeholders to come together and move democracy forward in the country noting that all must put an end to era where elections were warfare.

“We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election,” Buni said.

While commending the INEC and all other stakeholders for the conduct and outcome of the polls, he added that the APC was committed to efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to consolidate and deepen the nation’s democracy through free and fair credible polls.

“As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, to affirm our ‘commitment to free and fair elections’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority,” he said.

“We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election.

“As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved.”

Obaseki at the weekend in a keenly contested election defeated Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to claim a landslide victory.

He polled 307,955 votes against Ize-Iyamu’s 223,619 votes, according to the final results announced on Sunday in Benin City, capital of Edo State by the INEC.

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and Civil Societies Organization in elections monitoring have judged the polls to be free, fair and credible.