33.6 C
Abuja

Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Prof Chukwuma Soludo
Prof Chukwuma Soludo

Related

1min read

A suit seeking to disqualify the winner of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election Charles Soludo has been dismissed by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The suit, which has Soludo and his running mate Onyeka Ibezim as respondents, was brought before the court by Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka.

The plaintiffs alleged that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9) submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They informed the court that Soludo and Ibezim indicated, in their forms, that they were contesting the Aguata 2 and Awka 2 constituency seats, respectively, instead of the Anambra governorship seat.

For this reason, the plaintiffs argued that Soludo should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

However, in his ruling, the Presiding Judge Taiwo Taiwo dismissed the suit.

He said the suit was ‘unnecessary.’

- Advertisement -

Taiwo noted that the suit was a waste of judicial time, saying that the court could not be used to truncate the country’s democracy.

According to INEC, Soludo, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won the November governorship election by 112,229 votes.

His closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo, had 53,807 votes.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Health and Environment

Workers plead for time as FG enforces compulsory COVID-19 vaccination 

THERE was chaos at the Phase One section of the Federal Secretariat Complex, Central Business...
COVID-19

Canada, Indonesia impose travel restrictions on Nigeria, nine other African countries

THE governments of Canada and Indonesia have placed Nigeria and nine other African countries...
Elections

Electoral Act: Pressure mounts on Buhari amid concerns president may decline assent for the fifth time

NIGERIANS are mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment...
News

Kaka: Merchant of massacre (PART 3)

By Banjo DAMILOLA The earlier parts of this series showed how Kaka, the notorious political...
News

NDLEA destroys psychotic drugs worth over N50bn in Abuja

THE National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed illicit drugs and psychoactive substances...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleForty persons dead in Kano boat mishap
Next articleNDLEA destroys psychotic drugs worth over N50bn in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.