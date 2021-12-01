Court dismisses suit seeking Soludo’s disqualification

— 1 min read

A suit seeking to disqualify the winner of the just concluded Anambra State governorship election Charles Soludo has been dismissed by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The suit, which has Soludo and his running mate Onyeka Ibezim as respondents, was brought before the court by Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka.

The plaintiffs alleged that Soludo provided false information in the affidavit (Form EC9) submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They informed the court that Soludo and Ibezim indicated, in their forms, that they were contesting the Aguata 2 and Awka 2 constituency seats, respectively, instead of the Anambra governorship seat.

For this reason, the plaintiffs argued that Soludo should be deemed unqualified to stand for election.

However, in his ruling, the Presiding Judge Taiwo Taiwo dismissed the suit.

He said the suit was ‘unnecessary.’

- Advertisement -

Taiwo noted that the suit was a waste of judicial time, saying that the court could not be used to truncate the country’s democracy.

According to INEC, Soludo, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won the November governorship election by 112,229 votes.

His closest rival, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo, had 53,807 votes.