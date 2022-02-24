Court fixes February 28 to hear Kyari’s bail application

— 1 min read

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 28 to hear a bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday adjourned the hearing after counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mike Kassa, told the court that the agency had not received the bail application filed by Kyari’s lawyer.

However, Kyari’s lawyer Cynthia Ikenna argued that the application had been served, adding that there was proof of service.

Ekwo ordered that the bail application should be served in open court and directed the NDLEA to respond within 48 hours.

Kyari who is currently in NDLEA custody, had on Tuesday filed an application asking the court to release him on bail on the grounds of ill health.

He also requested for N500 million from the Nigerian government, and an apology published in two national dailies, as compensation for unlawful violation of his human rights.

Kyari, who is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged involvement in a fraud case, also asked the court to restrain the NDLEA from further harassing, detaining, intimidating and arresting him unlawfully.

However, in a separate suit, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the NDLEA’s application to detain Kyari and six others for two weeks, pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The court, presided over by High Court Justice, Zainab Dimka Abubakar, ruled that upon expiration of the two weeks, the NDLEA should seek an extension of the detention period, if necessary, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari was declared wanted and subsequently arrested by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.