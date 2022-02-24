35.9 C
Abuja

Court fixes February 28 to hear Kyari’s bail application

News
Lukman ABOLADE
Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari. Photo Credit: Guardian Newspaper
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 28 to hear a bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Thursday adjourned the hearing after counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mike Kassa, told the court that the agency had not received the bail application filed by Kyari’s lawyer.

However, Kyari’s lawyer Cynthia Ikenna argued that the application had been served, adding that there was proof of service.

READ ALSO:

Kyari, six others to remain in detention for two weeks

NDLEA statement shows Abba Kyari is still active in IRT despite suspension

PSC defers decision on Abba Kyari

- Advertisement -

Ekwo ordered that the bail application should be served in open court and directed the NDLEA to respond within 48 hours.

Kyari who is currently in NDLEA custody, had on Tuesday filed an application asking the court to release him on bail on the grounds of ill health.

He also requested for N500 million from the Nigerian government, and an apology published in two national dailies, as compensation for unlawful violation of his human rights.

Kyari, who is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over alleged involvement in a fraud case, also asked the court to restrain the NDLEA from further harassing, detaining, intimidating and arresting him unlawfully.

However, in a separate suit, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted the NDLEA’s application to detain Kyari and six others for two weeks, pending the conclusion of their investigation.

The court, presided over by High Court Justice, Zainab Dimka Abubakar, ruled that upon expiration of the two weeks, the NDLEA should seek an extension of the detention period, if necessary, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

Kyari was declared wanted and subsequently arrested by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Court fixes February 28 to hear Kyari’s bail application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 28 to hear a...
Politics and Governance

Ukraine: Nigerians willing to leave will be evacuated when airports reopen – FG

THE Federal Government said Nigerians willing to leave Ukraine in the wake of Russian...
Business and Economy

Insufficient fuel, reason for Opebi chopper crash – AIB

THE Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has disclosed the causes of the air crash involving...
News

2023: Resign before seeking elective position, Olawepo-Hashim advises public officials

A FORMER presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has advised ambitious public officials to resign before...
Politics and Governance

Take responsibility for your security, Nigerian embassy in Ukraine tells Nigerians

THE Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has asked Nigerians living in the country to take...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Buhari mourns National Anthem co-composer’s death at 65

10 key provisions of the electoral bill awaiting Buhari’s decision

How passenger volumes, price hike, fuel scarcity hamper Nigeria’s aviation sector growth

Labour faults IMF’s fuel subsidy advice to Nigerian government

Six days to APC national convention: Venue uncertain, aspirants yet to pick forms

Jonathan’s ex minister, two others jailed three months for money laundering

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

COVID-19: NPHCDA launches mass vaccination strategy, site finder

US courts fix May for trial of Abidemi Rufai, sentencing of Charles Onus

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUkraine: Nigerians willing to leave will be evacuated when airports reopen – FG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.