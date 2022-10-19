29.1 C
Abuja

Court grants bail to journalists remanded over petition by governor’s spokesman

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Map of Kwara State
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Magistrate Court in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Wednesday granted bail to two journalists, Sobi FM’s Dare Akogun and Fresh Insight TV’s Abdulrasheed Akogun.

Head of Media and Current Affairs at Sobi FM Adebayo Abubakar confirmed this to The ICIR on Wednesday.

“They have been granted bail. Their counsels are trying to perfect the bail conditions,” Abubakar said.

He, however, noted that journalists were not allowed into the courtroom during proceedings.

The journalists, who are brothers, were remanded at the Oke-Kura correctional facility on Friday following a petition by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

According to Ajakaye, Abdulrasheed posted a comment on a WhatsApp group, accusing him of corruption and utilising public funds to the tune of N15 million naira to prosecute a Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) election in the state.

He, therefore, filed a petition to the state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Tuesday Assayomo, who invited both brothers.

- Advertisement -

The CP ordered the brothers to tender a written apology to the CPS based on the petition or risk prosecution in court.

The brothers refused to tender the apology and chose to appear in court instead, which led to their detention by the CP.

Before the court ordered their remand on Friday, journalists in Kwara embarked on a peaceful protest at the state police command headquarters over the detention of the two journalists.

However, The ICIR learnt that the police in Ilorin clamped down on the protesting journalists, beating and detaining some of them.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), under aegis of the Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF), had condemned the treatment of journalists in the state.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Don’t abandon governance for campaigns, Buhari warns ministers, others

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has warned ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies to...
Conflict and Security

Boko Haram: 100,000 killed, 2 million displaced, N3.24trn lost

THE Boko Haram insurgency has led to the loss of 100,000 lives and displacement...
Investigations

[SPECIAL REPORT] In Nigeria, police harassment forces business owners, techies to pay dearly for ‘doing nothing’

Police brutality and extortion have plagued many young Nigerians and frustrated many start-up businesses...
Investigations

Cross River communities battle water scarcity amidst failed projects (Part 1)

The Ifako Okoyong community, like several others in Cross River State, is littered with...
News

Beware of Northern Cyprus, FG warns Nigerians

THE Federal Government has reiterated its warning to Nigerians seeking to study or relocate...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Don’t abandon governance for campaigns, Buhari warns ministers, others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.