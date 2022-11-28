13 reporters shortlisted for 2022 WSAIR awards

THIRTEEN reporters have been shortlisted for the 17th edition of the Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR).

According to a press statement released by the Centre, the Chairman of the 2022 judges board, Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, presented the shortlist across the print, online, photo, cartoon, television and radio categories to the Executive Director/CEO, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Motunrayo Alaka, on Tuesday, November 12, after the judges scoring session.

The shortlisted journalists are: Olanrewaju Oyedeji of Dataphyte; Babatunde Okunlola of Diamond FM, Osun; Chukwuemeka Emenike of New Telegraph; Olatunji Obasa of PUNCH; Abdulaziz Abdulaziz of Trust TV; Gbenga Salau of The Guardian; Amadin Uyi of News Central Television; Zainab Bala of Trust TV; Deji Lambo of Punch; Victor Asowata of The Will; Hassan Adebayo of Premium Times; Folashade Ogunrinde of TV360; and Juliana Francis for her story in New Telegraph.

Part of the statement read: “The public award presentation will hold as part of the two-day Amplified In-depth Media Conference and Awards on Thursday, 8th and Friday, 9th December from 10 am to 3 pm WAT. The award presentation ceremony will hold on the second day at 3 pm WAT at the same venue – NECA House, Hakeem Balogun Street, off Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos and virtually.

“The investigative reporting award has rewarded 109 finalists, 56 Soyinka Laureates, and 12 investigative journalists of the year since its inception in 2005. The initiative has also given 26 deserving Nigerians the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Awards.”

The statement added that journalists, leaders of newsrooms, civil society organisation representatives, development partners, students of journalism and related courses are the target audience for the event.